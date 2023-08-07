SkyView
Lexington County School District Two dismisses early due to severe weather

A Midlands school district is dismissing early due to severe storms and high winds.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Aug. 7, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands school district is dismissing early due to severe storms and high winds.

District administrators said Lexington County School District Two will dismiss one hour early due to forecasts of severe storms and high winds.

All afternoon activities have also been canceled said district officials.

