SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- There is a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Until Midnight. The heat will continue this week, but we will have slightly lower storm chances for the next few days.

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • The First Alert Weather Day continues
  • A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until Midnight
  • Storm chances will continue to stay around 70-80% until a front crosses the area early Tuesday morning.
  • Drier air and a decreased storm chance will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Summary

The extreme heat and humidity of the day has fueled a line of storms that are moving through the Midlands for the next few hours. Timing looks to be between 6PM and 11PM for the worst of the storms.

wis
wis(wis)

Most of the Midlands are under a Level 3 out of 5 or an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Monday. The main concern will be damaging wind gust up to 60 mph and downpours, along with lots of lightning, but some large hail and even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A front will cross the area Late Monday into Tuesday morning.

wis
wis(wis)

The front will stall along the SC coast for a day or two, that means rain chances will drop Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before returning Thursday.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Clearing, Storms End, Mild. Lingering clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny skies, breezy and hot. High temperatures in the low and mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Not as humid into the day. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Friday: Some breaks of sun with a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire
Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment

Latest News

Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates
Today will be a Monday to be weather aware with a sweltering afternoon, followed by some strong...
First Alert Weather, Midday, 8/7/23
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Remain Possible Later Today
WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Firsrt Alert Weather, Sunrise, 8/7/23