FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- There is a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Until Midnight. The heat will continue this week, but we will have slightly lower storm chances for the next few days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

The First Alert Weather Day continues

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until Midnight

Storm chances will continue to stay around 70-80% until a front crosses the area early Tuesday morning.

Drier air and a decreased storm chance will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Summary

The extreme heat and humidity of the day has fueled a line of storms that are moving through the Midlands for the next few hours. Timing looks to be between 6PM and 11PM for the worst of the storms.

Most of the Midlands are under a Level 3 out of 5 or an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Monday. The main concern will be damaging wind gust up to 60 mph and downpours, along with lots of lightning, but some large hail and even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A front will cross the area Late Monday into Tuesday morning.

The front will stall along the SC coast for a day or two, that means rain chances will drop Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before returning Thursday.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Clearing, Storms End, Mild. Lingering clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny skies, breezy and hot. High temperatures in the low and mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Not as humid into the day. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Friday: Some breaks of sun with a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

