First Alert Traffic: Vehicle fire blocks all lanes on I-26 eastbound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported all eastbound lanes are blocked on an interstate in the Midlands.

Officials said a vehicle is on fire on I-26 eastbound at Exit 97/Ballentine and all lanes are blocked causing traffic delays.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-26 EB: at Exit97, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 8:51AM. https://t.co/gA4oJ63btM | 8:57A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) August 7, 2023

Administrators have advised drivers to use an alternate route as crews work to clear the roadway.

