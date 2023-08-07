SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Vehicle fire blocks all lanes on I-26 eastbound

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle fire has blocked al...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a vehicle fire has blocked all lanes on an interstate in the Midlands.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported all eastbound lanes are blocked on an interstate in the Midlands.

Officials said a vehicle is on fire on I-26 eastbound at Exit 97/Ballentine and all lanes are blocked causing traffic delays.

Administrators have advised drivers to use an alternate route as crews work to clear the roadway.

