First Alert Traffic: Infrastructure repairs shut down Irmo intersection

Construction will shut down the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Columbia Water have advised drivers to use an alternative route this week due to the closing of an Irmo intersection.

Administrators said the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road is being repaired starting Monday, August 7, with an expectation to be completed by Friday, August 11.

Throughout the week, crews will be on the roads improving the intersection said administrators.

If you have any questions, officials urge you to call the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

