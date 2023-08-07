Dominion Energy offers assistant to low-income homes as summer temperatures rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy is offering assistance to low-income homes as summer temperatures rise.

Customers struggling financially are encouraged to reach out to the company for help available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“Lingering summer temperatures and high humidity can have a significant impact on our customers’ monthly energy bills,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We want to remind our customers to contact us regarding assistance funding, which is available through LIHEAP, as well as the other payment plans and assistance options we offer year-round.”

According to Dominion Energy, more than 85,000 of their customers received approximately $40 million in energy assistance through LIHEAP and other agency utility bill assistance programs in 2022.

Customers must contact their local community action agency to apply.

Click here for a complete list of community action agencies.

Dominion Energy also said customers may also be eligible for EnergyShare.

EnergyShare is a year-round program that provides energy assistance to income-eligible, elderly or disabled customers.

Payment plan and assistance options can also be accessed through online accounts or the Dominion Energy mobile app.

