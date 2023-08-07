Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.

“Lexington County narcotics agents stopped Jakob Regan Dator, 20, Monday, on the I-20 on-ramp at Sunset Boulevard,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents found almost 600 pills in Dator’s possession during the stop.”

Koon added the pills were found in three different containers, including two plastic bags, and one pill bottle.

“Agents tested a sample from each of the three containers,” Koon said. “The test results showed the substance was fentanyl.”

Koon said Dator was charged under South Carolina’s new fentanyl trafficking statute, which has a mandatory term of at least 25 years - 40 years and a $200,000 fine for convictions that include 28 grams or more of fentanyl.

Dator has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, 28 grams or more according to an arrest warrant, and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.