Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop

A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.

“Lexington County narcotics agents stopped Jakob Regan Dator, 20, Monday, on the I-20 on-ramp at Sunset Boulevard,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Agents found almost 600 pills in Dator’s possession during the stop.”

Koon added the pills were found in three different containers, including two plastic bags, and one pill bottle.

“Agents tested a sample from each of the three containers,” Koon said. “The test results showed the substance was fentanyl.”

Koon said Dator was charged under South Carolina’s new fentanyl trafficking statute, which has a mandatory term of at least 25 years - 40 years and a $200,000 fine for convictions that include 28 grams or more of fentanyl.

Dator has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, 28 grams or more according to an arrest warrant, and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

