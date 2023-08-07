SkyView
Claflin University receives $17 million to construct new computer science facility

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC 6th District) presented a $17 million check at Claflin University on Monday for the construction of a new computer science facility.

Clyburn said he has been working to make sure scholarship funding goes to historically Black colleges and universities, which is part of his efforts to make sure everyone in the state has access to an education.

Claflin University, Benedict College and South Carolina State announced they would give a two-to-one match for every scholarship recipient.

In addition to the money, Clyburn also said every student will receive a laptop and software package from Microsoft.

