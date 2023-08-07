Claflin University receives $17 million to construct new computer science facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC 6th District) presented a $17 million check at Claflin University on Monday for the construction of a new computer science facility.

Clyburn said he has been working to make sure scholarship funding goes to historically Black colleges and universities, which is part of his efforts to make sure everyone in the state has access to an education.

Claflin University, Benedict College and South Carolina State announced they would give a two-to-one match for every scholarship recipient.

In addition to the money, Clyburn also said every student will receive a laptop and software package from Microsoft.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.