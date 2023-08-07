SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chapin police search for suspects in connection to steakhouse burglary

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police reported detectives are investigating a Chapin steakhouse burglary.

Officers with the Chapin Police Department said two suspects allegedly stole multiple items from the Chophouse of Chapin at 105 Ellet Road. Investigators said the suspects allegedly removed a lock from the external freezer to complete the theft.

If you have any information about who allegedly committed the burglary, you are asked to contact Corporal Campbell at wcampbell@chapinsc.com, or at 803-575-8051.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via Midlands Crimestoppers by dialing 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire

Latest News

First Alert News Center: Chapin police search for burglary suspects
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Remain Possible Later Today
WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Scholarship matches for South Carolina HBCUs
WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Trending now - World Dog Surfing Championship