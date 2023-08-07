Chapin police search for supsects in connection to steakhouse burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police reported detectives are investigating a Chapin steakhouse burglary.

Officers with the Chapin Police Department said two suspects allegedly stole multiple items from the Chophouse of Chapin at 105 Ellet Road. Investigators said the suspects allegedly removed a lock from the external freezer to complete the theft.

If you have any information about who allegedly committed the burglary, you are asked to contact Corporal Campbell at wcampbell@chapinsc.com, or at 803-575-8051.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via Midland Crimestoppers by dialing 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com/.

