SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire
Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment

Latest News

Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Training is now underway for the Goliath
Training is now underway for the Goliath!
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
FILE - Harmony was reported missing in November 2021.
Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter