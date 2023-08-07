Awareness: “Let’s Talk Race,” Richland Library launches FREE curriculum to faciliate conversations about race

This week on Awareness, host Billie Jean Shaw highlights resources for Black businesses. August is National Black Business Month and all month-long tech-giant Google is going to host workshops to inform Black and minority business owners of the tools they can use to assist in building their business. Billie Jean also talks to representatives from Richland County Library as they discuss a new tool they’ve created that can be used to help facilitate difficult conversations about race.

Happy August to you, this month is National Black Business Month, an annual celebration to recognize Black entrepreneurs and their contributions. Tech giant Google is celebrating Black Business Month by hosting monthly business workshops. The sessions are hosted by Digital Coach Ken Walker, a local realtor turned social media influencer. During the workshop, Walker is breaks down FREE tools business owners can access via Google, tools that will help make operating their business much easier. The next workshop is Thursday, August 17th at 6p.m. To register, click here.

Conversations about race can be difficult to discuss but ones that are necessary for the betterment of our society. To help facilitate challenging conversations about race, Richland Library has been hosting community conversations called “Let’s Talk Race,” for the past seven years. Those conversations encourage courageous conversations about race, equity and inclusion. Richland Library has hosted more than 250 events and community conversations working with more than 4,000 participants.Heather McCue and Tamara King sit down with Billie Jean Shaw to discuss the events leading up to the “Let’s Talk Race” conversations and the importance of the community getting involved. The next “Let’s Talk Race” conversation is Tuesday, August 15th. It’s a virtual conversation with the Columbia Museum of Art. For more details, click here.

In this segment, Billie Jean Shaw continues her conversation about race with Heather McCue and Tamara King from Richland Library. After a successful launch of the “Let’s Talk Race,” community conversations, Richland Library has created a “Let’s Talk Race” curriculum. Designed for libraries, museums, non-profits, educational and community organizations as well as individuals, the Let’s Talk Race Curriculum will provide easy-to-follow and implement resources to facilitate difficult conversations about race through modules, videos and much more. To access the FREE curriculum visit www.letstalkraceguide.com.

