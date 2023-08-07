Ahead of Richland County School District Two back-to-school construction on Hardscrabble Road ramps up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A road widening project on Hardscrabble Road in Northeast Columbia that started 7 years ago is raising more frustrations to drivers, business owners, and school teachers in the area.

With the completion of the project being 5 years behind schedule, the South Carolina Department of Transportation now states that they expect the project to be completed by early 2024.

Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of hard scrabble road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019.

Since the start of construction in 2017, the extension of Farrow Road and Kelly Mill Road still remains under construction

Many commuters in the area have expressed their concerns about the project as schools prepare for the school year.

”It’s honestly going to push back time for kids getting to school on time and parents getting to work, said Imani Alexander, a resident who lives on Hard Scrabble Road said. “If they would’ve picked a better time for the construction to occur. It would’ve been a little bit better if they would’ve been more cognizant of the fact that school is starting,” concluded Alexander.

Schools in the area are affected the most by the road widening project specifically Ridge View High School.

Ridge View High School Principal Dr. Brenda Mack Urges a safe environment for students and patience for parents.

“Any efforts that can be made to provide a safe pathway for our students and moving materials is gonna be greatly appreciated by Richland 2, said Mack.

With the road widening project having more road closures and heavier traffic, Dr. Mack also urges for parents to leave earlier to drop their kids off as the school year approaches.

Richland School District Two kicks its school year off on August 8.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.