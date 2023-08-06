Off-duty Forest Acres officer injured while chasing man accused of stealing from Dollar General

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - An off-duty Forest Acres police officer arrested a man early Saturday morning accused of shoplifting from a Dollar General on Covenant Road.

A press release from the police department said Officer Haddad was “in the right place at the right time” when a call came over his scanner that there was a shoplifting in progress at the Dollar General on Covenant Road.

Officer Haddad was getting breakfast nearby after ending an overnight shift, the department said in a release.

Witnesses told Haddad that the man who shoplifted drove away from the Dollar General.

The officer was able to chase down the man accused of shoplifting and the man crashed his car into a tree on Dalloz Road, according to a news release from the department.

Haddad then chased after the suspected shoplifter on foot, jumped a fence, and broke his foot. Even with a broken foot, Haddad continued to chase after the man, later identified as Frederick Douglass George, 53, from Columbia.

George was eventually arrested after the brief chase, booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and charged him with third-degree shoplifting, failure to stop for blue lights and driving with an open container of beer, officials said.

Third-degree shoplifting, according to state statue, is used when someone is suspected of concealing merchandise with the intention of not paying for it.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson congratulated Haddad in a news release on Saturday night.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Officer Haddad’s response today,” says Chief Don Robinson. “He routinely does whatever it takes to get criminals off the streets of Forest Acres.

Responding off-duty and making an arrest despite being injured, going above and beyond for our community, is what we do best at the FAPD. We take pride in keeping our city and citizens safe and will not stand by and let criminals come into our city to commit crime – period.”

