SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

North Charleston officer fired, charged with sexual conduct with a minor

David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a news release states.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a minor, according to the city of North Charleston. The city announced his termination on Saturday.

David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a news release states.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and police chief Greg Gomes released the following joint statement on Watson’s arrest and termination:

“The City of North Charleston expresses its deepest concern regarding recent allegations of the off-duty conduct of Officer David Don Watson, Jr. On August 5, 2023, Watson was arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department on allegations of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 3rd degree.

The City of North Charleston Police Department has taken immediate action and terminated Watson, and we are also fully cooperating with the MPPD’s investigation. Watson worked as a School Resource Officer at Charleston County Academic Magnet, however, this incident did not involve a student.

It is our duty to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our community, especially our minors, are of paramount importance. The public is encouraged to bring all concerns to our attention. Such concerns are investigated, and appropriate action will be taken. Our commitment to the truth and the safety of our community remains unwavering.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire