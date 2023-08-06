FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Afternoon showers and storms the next two days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a beautiful Saturday, showers and storms return to the Midlands for the next couple of afternoons.

First Alert Headlines

· Few showers and storms later this afternoon.

· First Alert Weather Day tomorrow!

· Not as humid and a tad cooler by midweek.

· Storms return by next weekend.

First Alert Summary

We hope you’re having a great day so far! This afternoon and evening, a broken cluster of thunderstorms will move across the region. One of these storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain. With activity scattered, parts of the region will stay dry. High temperatures will hit the mid-90s.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day! Scattered showers and storms will move through the Midlands ahead of a cold front. The entire area is under a Level 2 of 5 Slight Risk. Within a few of tomorrow’s storms, gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. The timeline for potentially strong storms is 5 PM to Sunset.

Once this cold front blows through, it’ll be nice by August standards! Tuesday and Wednesday are likely dry. Also, it’ll be less humid and a tad cooler. By the end of the week, our pattern turns unsettled again, with scattered showers and storms for Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly sunny skies. A few late-afternoon and early-evening thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the mid-90s.

Tonight: A leftover storm is possible at sunset. Then, partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Temperatures falling into the mid-70s.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. One or two of these storms could be severe. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the upper-90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and hot. High temperatures in the low and mid-90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Not as humid, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the low-90s.

