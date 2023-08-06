SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light

Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County deputy was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a woman who ran a red light.

Law enforcement said late Saturday evening, deputies attempted to stop a white Chrysler after the driver ran a red light near Broad River Road and Seminole Road.

But the driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase.

During the chase, the driver hit an uninvolved motorist who was not injured.

Then struck the vehicle of a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy and caused the airbags to deploy.

The driver continued to ram into the vehicle and caused it to catch on fire.

RCSD said investigators at the scene were able to put the fire out.

Master Deputy E. Velez-Cruz was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released later that night.

The driver of the vehicle Renee Perry was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

She was released from the hospital also and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism

Latest News

The City of Columbia, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and Richland County Public...
City of Columbia to host driver’s license clinic
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Afternoon showers and storms the next two days
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded in the Summerville/Sangaree area Saturday afternoon.
Magnitude 1.7 earthquake recorded near Summerville