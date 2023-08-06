SkyView
Deputy chase ends in car crash at Richland County home

A chase with Richland County deputies ended with a car in someone’s house.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A chase with Richland County deputies ended with a car in someone’s house.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday night deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle when the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.

During the chase, deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies said a short while later someone in the area got their attention and told them the vehicle crashed into a home.

The driver ran away from the crash site on Saint Michaels Road.

Deputies and K-9 units searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash and will investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

