Deputy chase ends in car crash at Richland County home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A chase with Richland County deputies ended with a car in someone’s house.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday night deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle when the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.

During the chase, deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies said a short while later someone in the area got their attention and told them the vehicle crashed into a home.

The driver ran away from the crash site on Saint Michaels Road.

Deputies and K-9 units searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash and will investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.