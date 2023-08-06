Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire on Pleasant View Drive.

Coroner Fisher has identified the victim of the house fire as Shelia Denise Turner, 70, of Lexington.

On Saturday morning, Turner was pronounced deceased at the house.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 7, at 11:30 a.m. at MUSC in Charleston.

The fire remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

