City of Columbia to host driver’s license clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and Richland County Public Defenders are coming together to host a driver’s license clinic.

People who take part in the clinic will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with an attorney about their driving issues and more.

City of Columbia Partnering with Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Richland County Public Defenders to hold Driver’s License Clinic (City of Columbia, Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Richland County Public Defenders)

Anyone in the clinic will also have the chance to be helped with SNAP and Medicaid applications.

Also, people will have the chance to find out about job opportunities.

Child-friendly activities, snacks, and prizes will also be available.

The clinic is located at Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center.

It will take place on August 11 from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. through August 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.