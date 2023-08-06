SkyView
City of Columbia to host driver’s license clinic

The City of Columbia, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and Richland County Public...
The City of Columbia, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and Richland County Public Defenders are coming together to host a driver’s license clinic.((Source: Pablo))
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and Richland County Public Defenders are coming together to host a driver’s license clinic.

People who take part in the clinic will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with an attorney about their driving issues and more.

City of Columbia Partnering with Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Richland County Public...
City of Columbia Partnering with Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Richland County Public Defenders to hold Driver’s License Clinic(City of Columbia, Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Richland County Public Defenders)

Anyone in the clinic will also have the chance to be helped with SNAP and Medicaid applications.

Also, people will have the chance to find out about job opportunities.

Child-friendly activities, snacks, and prizes will also be available.

The clinic is located at Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center.

It will take place on August 11 from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. through August 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

