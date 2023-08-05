Trump to arrive in Columbia as speaker of SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Columbia on Saturday evening to headline the biggest South Carolina Republican fundraising event of the year.

The Silver Elephant Gala, held at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, is an annual fundraising event for the state GOP. Event organizers say they are expecting between 1,300 to 1,400 people at Saturday night’s event.

South Carolina’s top Republican party donors will gather on Saturday night to listen to remarks from the South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham and Former President Trump.

Trump’s speech on Saturday, at the longest-standing Republican event in the state’s history, comes at the end of a turbulent week for the party’s front-runner for the 2024 election.

On Thursday, the former president pleaded not guilty to four felony charges that accused him of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. At this time, Trump is facing 78 charges across three separate criminal cases.

The most recent charges brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday have not deterred Republican party members from hailing his support.

McMaster, who endorsed Trump in early 2016 when he was lieutenant governor, reiterated his support for the former president when asked about the indictment on Wednesday.

“I just don’t see any substance in any of them. I just don’t see it,” he said. “We will see what happens at trial. I think that the prosecutor is out of line. He’s been described as one that stretches the law, and perhaps the facts.”

Trump also picked up a big endorsement Saturday morning from a top leader at the S.C. State House. Speaker of the House Rep. Murrell Smith announced he’s backing Trump in the Republican primary.

Trump’s speech in Columbia will be the second time he has spoken at a Republican party event since his recent arraignment.

On Friday night, the former president spoke at a Republican party dinner in Montgomery, Ala., where he taunted prosecutors to indict him again.

“One more indictment, and this election is closed out” he said. “Nobody has even a chance.”

Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges.

