Sumter police searching for vehicle seen near morning shooting, victim taken to hospital

The Sumter Police Department is searching for a dark-colored car believed to be connected to a shooting on Boulevard Road.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police officers are searching for a vehicle seen in the area of Boulevard Road at the time of a Saturday morning shooting.

Law enforcement said what they believe to be a dark-colored vehicle was seen near A&P Coastal Mart around 11 a.m.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

