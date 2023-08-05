SkyView
Sumter police search for suspect and vehicle seen near morning shooting

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Rigby and Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police officers have begun a search for a suspect and vehicle seen in the area of Boulevard Road at the time of a Saturday morning shooting.

Officers said they are searching for Travis Jermaine Wright, 43, based on information gathered, officials said Wright was near the A&P Coastal Mart around 11 a.m. on August 5, the time of the shooting.

Wright is an acquaintance of the victim added officers and law enforcement said might have been driving a dark-colored 2021 Volkswagaon Golf near the area of the shooting.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

