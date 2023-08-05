SkyView
Richland County deputies in search of vehicle theft suspects

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for suspects who they said led deputies on a chase.

RCSD said deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle reported stolen when a pursuit began. The occupants ran after the vehicle crashed into the St. Andrews neighborhood, Northwest of Columbia.

Deputies alongside a helicopter are searching the area in search of the suspects.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

