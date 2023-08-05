Richland County deputies in search of vehicle theft suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for suspects who they said led deputies on a chase.

RCSD said deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle reported stolen when a pursuit began. The occupants ran after the vehicle crashed into the St. Andrews neighborhood, Northwest of Columbia.

Deputies alongside a helicopter are searching the area in search of the suspects.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.