SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officers find dog abandoned at airport after owner told needs crate to fly, police say

Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.(Allegheny County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a dog was found in a stroller at the Pittsburgh International Airport early Friday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, officers working at the airport were called to assist after the dog was found at about 5:30 a.m.

Police said they were able to find a microchip but could not reach the dog’s owner.

Authorities said they discovered that the dog’s owner was told by an airline that the dog had to be placed in a crate to fly.

The owner then abandoned the dog near the short-term parking lot and boarded their flight, according to police.

Officers said they contacted the state dog warden to safely turn over the dog. A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the pet owner.

“Don’t leave your pets behind!” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Fire responders evacuated the third floor of building on 3 Medical Park Drive, which is...
Multiple people taken to emergency room after coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies search for Lexington County siblings
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting...
Deputies: One injured following Lexington County shooting
An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.
Irmo businesswoman charged after failing to file tax returns for six years

Latest News

FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Numbers drawn for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
Hard Scrabble Road project delays continue
Hard Scrabble Road project delays continue
Radfan Musleh Mohamel Alzokari (left), Alsadi Yusef Munawar (middle), and Deddyh Sid'ahmed...
Four facing charges for selling illegal marijuana at vape shops
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit