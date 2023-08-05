Man given additional murder charge in connection with missing person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man arrested in connection with the murder of a man reported missing has been charged with another murder.

On Tuesday, July 4, Deshea Butler, 35, was reported missing from a halfway house at 2214 Harper Street. CPD found Butler’s body at a home on Harper Street on Thursday, July 6.

Butler was Cantrell’s roommate at the halfway house, according to police.

Police charged 25-year-old Marc Anthony Cantrell with murder on Sunday, July 9 in connection with Butler’s murder.

CPD Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook announced an additional arrest warrant was served on Cantrell Friday afternoon. Cantrell was accused of killing 22-year-old Jared Ondrea who lived in the same halfway house as Cantrell which is located at 2214 Harper Street.

Cantrell is held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Ondrea was reported missing from the halfway house in March. Police said Ondrea’s body has not yet been recovered.

The Special Victims Unit (SVU) and the Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit (VCAP) are investigating both cases. Police said CPD has consulted with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the investigations.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.