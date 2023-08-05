Man in custody after being on the run from police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 22-year-old man is in custody after being accused of physically assaulting a woman.

J’Air Atkins was taken into custody overnight after allegedly choking a female victim, throwing her into a wall, punching her in the head, and not allowing her to leave a residence on the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue.

Officers said Atkins took her cell phone so she could not call law enforcement and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

