SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man in custody after being on the run from police

J’Air Atkins was taken into custody overnight after allegedly choking a female victim.
J’Air Atkins was taken into custody overnight after allegedly choking a female victim.(Lexington Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 22-year-old man is in custody after being accused of physically assaulting a woman.

J’Air Atkins was taken into custody overnight after allegedly choking a female victim, throwing her into a wall, punching her in the head, and not allowing her to leave a residence on the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue.

Officers said Atkins took her cell phone so she could not call law enforcement and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies search for Lexington County siblings
The Lexington Police Department said a man is on the run after being accused of physically...
Police: Columbia suspect on the run, accused of physically assaulting victim
Theft at Camden graveyard in Kershaw County.
Kershaw County investigates triple theft at Camden graveyard: ‘It takes a major scumbag to do this’
An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.
Irmo businesswoman charged after failing to file tax returns for six years

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic forecast to start the weekend!
Smith Family returns home after family injured in Hawaii crash interview part two
Smith Family returns home after family injured in Hawaii crash interview part two
Smith Family returns home after family injured in Hawaii crash interview part one
Smith Family returns home after family injured in Hawaii crash interview part one
Hard Scrabble Road project delays continue
Hard Scrabble Road project delays continue