Four facing charges for selling illegal marijuana at vape shops

Radfan Musleh Mohamel Alzokari (left), Alsadi Yusef Munawar (middle), and Deddyh Sid'ahmed Ahmed (right) were arrested in relation to the sale of illegal marijuana.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men are facing charges after officers said they sold illegal marijuana and/or drug paraphernalia at three tobacco and vape shops.

The Sumter Police Department said an investigation began after getting complaints from the public about the businesses.

A large amount of drug paraphernalia was found at the Sumter Tobacco and Vapor Store 1 on Broad Street, the Sumter Tobacco and Vapor Store 2 on North Guignard Drive, and Sumter Tobacco and Vapor Store 3, also on Broad Street.

Yusef Munawar Alsaidi, 18, of Mossberg Drive, is charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana and distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Sid’ahmed Ahmed Deddyh, 27, of Polaris Drive, is charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana.

Radfan Musleh Mohamel Alzokari, 34, of Mossberg Drive, is charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana and distribution of drug paraphernalia.

The three men were all taken to the Sumter County jail.

Another man, Ahmed Najeeb Muh Al-Shabebi, 28, of Mossberg Drive, was cited for the distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

