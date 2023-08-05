FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic forecast to start the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a nice start to the weekend, our pattern turns unsettled again by Monday.

First Alert Headlines

· A nice weekend ahead for the Midlands!

· Showers and storms return by Monday afternoon.

· Mostly dry by the middle of next week.

· Showers and storms return before next weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

It’s a pleasant start to the weekend for the Midlands! You can expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish. High temperatures will climb into the low-90s this afternoon. Even the end of the weekend will be nice for many of us. Under a blend of clouds and sunshine, high temperatures will reach the mid-90s. Later in the day, one or two storms are possible. Most of these will remain northwest of Columbia.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

By Monday afternoon, a cold front drops into the region. With it, scattered showers and storms will blow through the Midlands. One or two of these storms will have the capability of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Once this cold front clears out, it’ll leave us mostly dry for the middle of the week.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

As we approach the end of the week, our weather pattern will turn unsettled once again. Showers and a few storms are possible on Thursday and Friday. Even by the weekend, chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-90s.

Tonight: At times, just a few clouds. Temperatures falling into the low-70s.

Sunday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray afternoon storm or two is possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper-90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low and mid-90s.

Wednesday: Blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray storm or two is possible. High temperatures in the low-90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.