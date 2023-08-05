SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam

The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Communications Commission issued a record fine of nearly $300 million for an illegal auto warranty scam robocall operation this week.

The FCC says it is the largest such network that it has ever investigated.

The agency says the globe-spanning operation violated U.S. telecom laws when it made more than 5 billion robocalls to more than half a billion phone numbers over the course of three months in 2021.

But the FCC says that the operation had been in existence for even longer and had stretched back to 2018.

The ringleaders of the operation, Roy Melvin Cox Jr. and Aaron Michael Jones, were repeat offenders and were under lifetime bans against making telemarketing calls.

The FCC says they directed all U.S.-based voice providers to stop carrying traffic linked with certain members in the enterprise.

The commission says, as a result, illegal auto warranty robocalls dropped by 99%.

The FCC says the matter will be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for collection if the parties do not pay the fine promptly.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies search for Lexington County siblings
The Lexington Police Department said a man is on the run after being accused of physically...
Police: Columbia suspect on the run, accused of physically assaulting victim
Theft at Camden graveyard in Kershaw County.
Kershaw County investigates triple theft at Camden graveyard: ‘It takes a major scumbag to do this’
An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.
Irmo businesswoman charged after failing to file tax returns for six years

Latest News

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital; suspect killed in hotel shootout
J’Air Atkins was taken into custody overnight after allegedly choking a female victim.
Man in custody after being on the run from police
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
A doctor has terminal cancer and wants to use her remaining time to raise money for others.
Doctor with terminal cancer wants to use remaining time to raise money for others