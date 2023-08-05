Deputies: Lexington County siblings found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are reporting that two children in Lexington County have been found safe after going missing from their foster home on Wednesday.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began a search for Neville Ritchey and Bre Ritchey after their foster father last saw them near their home.

At the time of them being reported missing, deputies believed the two were traveling together.

In a statement on social media, the department confirmed the children had been found safe and unharmed.

