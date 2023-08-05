Columbia police investigate early morning shooting after man found dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting after finding a man deceased.

Investigators said around 4:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Waverly Street a man was found dead.

No arrest has been made yet in the case.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

Overnight shooting investigation. #ColumbiaPDSC officers responded to a #Shotspotter alert at 4:30 a.m. - 2100 block of Waverly Street. An adult male was found deceased. An arrest has not been made yet. Have info? Contact #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/O7iLuW87v4 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 5, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.