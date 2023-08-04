SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Wilmington man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket

Steve Milligan purchased the $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Gas Center on Market St.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced on Friday, Aug. 4, that a man in Wilmington has won $2 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket.

According to the announcement, Steve Milligan purchased the $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Gas Center on Market St.

“When Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006,” the announcement states.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses descend on Chapin home
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies search for Lexington County siblings
The Lexington Police Department said a man is on the run after being accused of physically...
Police: Columbia suspect on the run, accused of physically assaulting victim
Theft at Camden graveyard in Kershaw County.
Kershaw County investigates triple theft at Camden graveyard: ‘It takes a major scumbag to do this’
Deputies said Jaquice Williams was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of...
Deputies arrest man following deadly crash

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting after finding a man...
Columbia police investigate early morning shooting after man found dead
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded in the Summerville/Sangaree area Saturday afternoon.
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake recorded near Summerville
Lexington County deputies said fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey...
Deputies: Lexington County siblings found safe
J’Air Atkins was taken into custody overnight after allegedly choking a female victim.
Man in custody after being on the run from police
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic forecast to start the weekend!