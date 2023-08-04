Two tornadoes confirmed in Pickens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF 0 tornadoes touched down in Pickens County Thursday evening.

A very weak EF 0 tornado touched down east of Praters Creek Road near Stewart Gin Road west of the town of Liberty around 4:15 PM. The tornado traveled east-southeast for .69 mile deteriorated along Hayfield Lane about a minute later. Several trees were uprooted along the path with minor damage to outdoor structures.

Weak EF 0 tornado confirmed near Liberty (Fox Carolina)

The weak tornado touched down on the west side of Pickens near Shady Grove Road around 5:12 PM and traveled east for 1.41 miles passing over Main Street, heading toward the southwest side of Pickens near Rosemond and Bivens Streets before dissipating near the intersection of Lee Street and Catherine Street. The tornado was on the ground for about 3 minutes. Several large trees were taken down around Shady Grove Road and Main Street with one person reporting damage to a small farm outbuilding.

EF 0 tornado confirmed in Pickens (Fox Carolina)

The First Alert Weather Team was on air Thursday evening covering an active tornado warning in Hart, Elbert and Franklin counties when the rotation near Liberty caught our eye. There was no tornado or severe thunderstorm warning on this storm, but the First Alert Team made you knew there was a possible storm in the area.

Thursday around 5:15 PM, Fox Carolina received several videos and reports of a tornado in the city of Pickens. There was no tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning on the storm. The First Alert Weather Team did located the weak rotation on the radar from the storm, alerting viewers to the possible funnel cloud or tornado in the area.

This video sent into us by a viewer shows the storms and what the First Alert Weather Team says is the moment a tornado made contact with the ground near Main Street in Pickens. A tornado, by definition, has to make contact with the ground, otherwise, it’s considered a funnel cloud.

Pickens County Emergency Management says there are injuries from this storm.

