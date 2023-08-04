Teens in custody after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two boys are currently in custody and charged after multiple vehicle break-ins in Sumter.

Investigators said both teens face 26 counts of breaking and entering auto, three counts of malicious injury to property, and failure to stop for blue lights each.

The teens, ages 13 and 14, also are facing charges with Sumter County for similar auto break-ins and at least two car thefts from a business.

Investigators said the teens were identified after they were caught on video at one of the businesses.

The teens are also accused of stealing a vehicle that was involved in a crash earlier this week from another business. The crash resulted in damage to a power pole.

Sumter Police Department officers found the boys on Tuesday night after responding to reports of vehicle break-ins at two auto-related businesses along Broad Street.

Both boys are in custody at a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.