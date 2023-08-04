SkyView
Teens in custody after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two boys are currently in custody and charged after multiple vehicle break-ins in Sumter.

Investigators said both teens face 26 counts of breaking and entering auto, three counts of malicious injury to property, and failure to stop for blue lights each.

The teens, ages 13 and 14, also are facing charges with Sumter County for similar auto break-ins and at least two car thefts from a business.

Investigators said the teens were identified after they were caught on video at one of the businesses.

The teens are also accused of stealing a vehicle that was involved in a crash earlier this week from another business. The crash resulted in damage to a power pole.

Sumter Police Department officers found the boys on Tuesday night after responding to reports of vehicle break-ins at two auto-related businesses along Broad Street.

Both boys are in custody at a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

