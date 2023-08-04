Suspect booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, accused kidnapping wife and having hours-long standoff with Richland County deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff that happened Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced Phillip Ray Steele, 38, was arrested following a stand-off with deputies on August 8, after a woman said she had been assaulted by her husband.

Officials said the woman reported on Tuesday night she was threatened with a gun at one point and added Steele fired a shot. The woman also told deputies he would not allow her to leave their home overnight.

Deputies then went to the couple’s home Tuesday morning to arrest Steele on domestic violence charges but when they arrived, Steele refused to cooperate as deputies attempted a peaceful arrest.

Steele then told law enforcement he threatened to harm himself, then he barricaded inside the home. Deputies immediately called for Crisis Negotiators and the Special Response Team (SRT) to assist.

Deputies then told residents in house in the area to evacuate for their safety and other people nearby were advised to shelter in place.

Throughout the five-hour standoff, deputies tried to talk with Steele and for a period of time, he was responsive. The SRT used non-lethal tactics to apprehend the suspect without injury according to officials.

Steele was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday and was evaluated on the scene by EMS and transported to the hospital said deputies. Steele was then transported and was hospitalized until Thursday night for unrelated medical issues.

Steele was booked into the Alvin s. Glenn Detention Center and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

