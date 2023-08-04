South Carolina Supreme Court puts a pause on application process for Richland County judgeship amid litigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Supreme Court of South Carolina is putting a pause on the application process for Richland County’s master-in-equity position, amid ongoing litigation from the judge who currently occupies the post.

Judge Joseph Strickland has sued the lawmakers who seat him, and argues that they had a responsibility to forward his name to Governor Henry McMaster for approval because he was the only person deemed qualified to serve by the Judicial Merit Select Commission, the state’s screening panel, for the six-year term set to end 2027.

Strickland has occupied the judgeship, which typically deals with foreclosures and civil, non-jury cases, for the past 34 years.

In a contentious meeting Wednesday, this group of lawmakers, known as the Richland County Legislative Delegation, voted to alert the public that the master-in-equity seat was vacant, and that there was on a noon deadline for applications on Friday, August 4.

Some members of the delegation argued that the vote was illegal, and believe the meeting violated South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act law.

Chairman Leon Howard sent a June letter to the judicial screening panel, asking them to open up the application process for Strickland’s position.

In an interview last month, Howard praised Strickland, but said that a “consensus” was reached by the delegation to not reappoint him to the seat.

The court’s ruling today, puts that process on hold for now until the justices reach a final determination on this matter.

“The JMSC shall not accept or process any applications for the office of Richland County master-in-equity until such time as this Court has decided the petition for a writ of mandamus,” the order reads.

Justice John Few was the lone dissenter. He argued that the injunctive relief was not necessary because the JMSC does not screen candidates until November.

He also wrote that both sides present “compelling arguments” in this case, and argued that it deserves an oral argument, which cannot occur until at least late August.

“Judge Strickland’s interpretation of the applicable statutes supports his argument that he is entitled to have his name submitted to the Governor,” Few wrote. “The Delegation, on the other hand, makes a compelling argument that this is a political question and this Court may not order the Delegation to perform an act within its political discretion.”

Minority leader Todd Rutherford, who filed the delegation’s official response to Strickland’s lawsuit, said in an interview Thursday that it is difficult to figure out exactly how the court is going to rule based on this order.

“Yesterday was a prelude to a response because we didn’t know what the court was going to do,” he said. “And if the court had done nothing, it would have been unfair to not have other people apply if they were interested.”

Nekki Shutt, an attorney for Strickland, is pleased with the timing of the court’s order given the application deadline is fast-approaching.

She said it restored her faith in the system.

“It was kind of a now or never,” Shutt said. “They could have taken the approach that Justice Few did and just kind of let it play out and get to it when they got to it, but the majority of the court understood that that would have prejudiced Judge Strickland.”

