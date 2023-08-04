South Carolina HBCU Alliance announced inaugural HBCU 5K run-and-walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Alliance will be hosting the inaugural HBCU 5K run-and-walk.

Officials said the first-ever run-and-walk is an opportunity for HBCU students, alumni, faculty, staff, and supporters to showcase support.

The Run will be on Saturday, September 16, followed by the 45th annual Jubilee: Festival of Black History and Culture filled with live entertainment, food, artist demonstrations, vendors, and a free Mann-Simons Site tour.

For more information, you can visit and register at the HBCU 5K website.

