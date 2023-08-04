Soda City Live: Kids Eat Right Month with Prisma Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new school year can be a lot on parents and children especially when it comes to rushing out the door with breakfast and packing a nutritious lunch.

August is “Kids Eat Right Month,” and a Prisma Health Dietician shares tips on ways parents and kids can plan healthy meals ahead of time and to help establish healthier eating habits.

Tip 1: Parents Plan Ahead and prepare breakfasts and buy snack choices

1). Start children fueling early with breakfast, here are some suggestions:

2). Kids-let your caregiver know what you would like for snacks. There might be room for compromise and pair 2 cookies with a carton of milk.

Tip 2 Parents and kids Use technology to your advantage

Tip 3 Make time for family meals eaten at the table

