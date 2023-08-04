SkyView
Soda City Live: Columbia NAACP Youth Council Membership Campaign

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia NAACP  Youth Council is looking to recruit a new generation of leaders and are hosting a Membership Campaign to do it.

The Membership Drive is seeking young people from across the Midlands to participate in Social action for issues that impact our community’s youth

(See flyer for more)

The Membership Drive is seeking young people from across the Midlands to participate in Social action for issues that impact our community's youth.(SODA CITY LIVE)

