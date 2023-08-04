SkyView
River Bluff High School Principal returning home after family injured iin Hawaii crash

A Midlands high school principal and his family are expected to return home this week after...
A Midlands high school principal and his family are expected to return home this week after being involved in a life-altering car accident in Hawaii back in June.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school principal and his family are expected to return home this week after being involved in a life-altering car accident in Hawaii back in June.

Officials said on Wednesday, June 28, Smith alongside his wife, Crystal, daughter Bekah, and two sons, Banks and Jake, were involved in a two-vehicle car crash, according to the Hawaii Police Department. All five family members were hurt in the crash.

WIS initially learned about the crash through a letter sent to parents and students by River Bluff High School Academic Dean for Innovation, Meg Huggins.

A “welcome-home” drive-through event is planned for Saturday, August 5, starting on Corley Mill Road said officials.

Richland County School District Two safety screening stations