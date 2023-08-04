River Bluff High School Principal return home after family injured in Hawaii crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school principal and his family are expected to return home this week after being involved in a life-altering car accident in Hawaii back in June.

Officials said on Wednesday, June 28, Smith alongside his wife, Crystal, daughter Bekah, and two sons, Banks and Jake, were involved in a two-vehicle car crash, according to the Hawaii Police Department. All five family members were hurt in the crash.

WIS initially learned about the crash through a letter sent to parents and students by River Bluff High School Academic Dean for Innovation, Meg Huggins.

A “welcome-home” drive-through event is planned for Friday, August 4, starting at 3 p.m. on Corley Mill Road said officials.

