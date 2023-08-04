SkyView
Prisma Health Richland speaks out about coolant leak that sent multiple people to emergency room

Fire crews said the building’s air was assessed and it was deemed safe for re-entry shortly after the evacuation.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health officials released a statement on the coolant leak in the building on 3 Medical Park Drive that caused multiple people to be taken to the emergency room.

On Thursday, fire responders evacuated the third floor, which is physician offices, out of caution.

Initially Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) reported about 15 people were taken to the emergency room.

Fire crews said the building’s air was assessed and it was deemed safe for re-entry shortly after the evacuation.

According to officials, the leak started while some work was going on in the maintenance room.

