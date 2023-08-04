Prisma Health Richland speaks out about coolant leak that sent multiple people to emergency room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health officials released a statement on the coolant leak in the building on 3 Medical Park Drive that caused multiple people to be taken to the emergency room.

On Thursday, fire responders evacuated the third floor, which is physician offices, out of caution.

Ten team members were treated in the Emergency Department for symptoms related to the fumes and released. Follow-up for all affected team members will be handled in cooperation with clinical staff and employee health. No patients or visitors were affected.

Initially Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) reported about 15 people were taken to the emergency room.

Fire crews said the building’s air was assessed and it was deemed safe for re-entry shortly after the evacuation.

According to officials, the leak started while some work was going on in the maintenance room.

