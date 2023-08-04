SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

The crash, roughly 50 miles north of Boise, blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is the state’s major north-south route, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Fire responders evacuated the third floor of building on 3 Medical Park Drive, which is...
Multiple people taken to emergency room after coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies search for Lexington County siblings
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting...
Deputies: One injured following Lexington County shooting
An Irmo woman has been arrested after failing to file her tax returns for the past six years.
Irmo businesswoman charged after failing to file tax returns for six years

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Fire crews said the building’s air was assessed and it was deemed safe for re-entry shortly...
Prisma Health Richland speaks out about coolant leak that sent multiple people to emergency room
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault...
Wife accused of trying to kill Airman husband by poisoning his coffee
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars