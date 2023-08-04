Police: Columbia suspect on the run, accused of physically assaulting victim

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said a man is on the run after being accused of physically assaulting a victim.

Officers reported J’Air Malik Atkins, 22, allegedly choked a female victim, throwing them into a wall, punching her in the head, and not allowing her to leave a residence on the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue.

Police add the man allegedly took her cell phone so she could not call law enforcement and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information about Atkins, you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or through the P3tips.com app, you can also call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.

