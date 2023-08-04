SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Columbia suspect on the run, accused of physically assaulting victim

The Lexington Police Department said a man is on the run after being accused of physically...
The Lexington Police Department said a man is on the run after being accused of physically assaulting a victim.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said a man is on the run after being accused of physically assaulting a victim.

Officers reported J’Air Malik Atkins, 22, allegedly choked a female victim, throwing them into a wall, punching her in the head, and not allowing her to leave a residence on the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue.

Police add the man allegedly took her cell phone so she could not call law enforcement and then fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information about Atkins, you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or through the P3tips.com app, you can also call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Lexington County Coroner identifies man found submerged in Lake Murray
Fire responders evacuated the third floor of building on 3 Medical Park Drive, which is...
Multiple people taken to emergency room after coolant leak at Prisma Health Richland Hospital
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported one person was injured following a shooting...
Deputies: One injured following Lexington County shooting
Deputies are searching for fifteen-year-old Neville Ritchey and Eleven-year-old Bre Ritchey.
Deputies search for Lexington County siblings
Renamed under Mayor Kirkman Finlay, the century-old property was revitalized in 1991 with a...
Columbia park receives $22.5M following years of neglect

Latest News

Michael “Tony” Satterfield hugs his lawyer Eric Bland in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Attorneys want Satterfields left out of Alex Murdaugh insurance case
A new data tracking tool from the Columbia Police Department gave us a closer look at gun...
New data tool shows youth gun violence in Columbia
Tornado confirmed in Upstate
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pickens County
According to an incident report, when LCSD arrived to the scene, the witness told deputies he...
Incident report gives witness account in case of man found submerged in Lake Murray