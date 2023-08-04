SkyView
One suspect arrested in connection with church’s grill theft

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Michael L. Smith and charge with grand larceny of $2,000 or more.
Deputies arrested 54-year-old Michael L. Smith and charge with grand larceny of $2,000 or more.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the men accused of stealing a $4,500 grill from Outreach Ministries was arrested Friday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

On Monday, July 31, RCSD asked for the public’s help identifying two men recorded on the church’s surveillance camera taking a large pull-behind grill.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Michael L. Smith and charge with grand larceny of $2,000 or more.

Smith was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they are continuing to work to identify the second suspect and recover the grill.

