One suspect arrested in connection with church’s grill theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the men accused of stealing a $4,500 grill from Outreach Ministries was arrested Friday by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

On Monday, July 31, RCSD asked for the public’s help identifying two men recorded on the church’s surveillance camera taking a large pull-behind grill.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Michael L. Smith and charge with grand larceny of $2,000 or more.

Smith was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies said they are continuing to work to identify the second suspect and recover the grill.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.