Officers find illegal drugs at Sumter home, three men arrested

Ja'Shwan Miller (left), Roosevelt Vaugh (middle), and Omari Thomas (right) have all been arrested in connection with illegal drugs found at a Sumter home.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested after an ongoing police investigation led officers to find illegal drugs in a Shuler Drive home.

Roosevelt Dontrell Vaughn, Omari Javonne Thomas, and Ja’Shawn Mikel Miller were arrested after officers found more than $100,000 in illegal drugs.

According to the Sumter Police Department, marijuana that was valued at about $100,000, close to 1,000 THC vape cartridges, and firearms were located inside a Shuler Drive home on Thursday.

Roosevelt Dontrell Vaughn, 34, of Shuler Drive, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of an illegal firearm, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Omari Javonne Thomas, 19, of Bailey Street, is charged with trafficking marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Ja’Shawn Mikel Miller, 24, of Mossberg Drive is charged with trafficking marijuana and intent to distribute a controlled substance.

All three men were taken to the Sumter County jail.

