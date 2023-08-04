SkyView
New video shows Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashing near airport

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released a video showing the moments before their helicopter went down earlier this week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Charleston International Airport.

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, was the only person aboard during the crash. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said Martray reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter shortly before the crash. Knapp said he did not have details on the nature of the malfunction.

The sheriff’s office said Martray suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital to recover at home the following day.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they applaud Lt. Martray’s bravery in handling the emergency situation. They also praised police and rescue crews for their quick response.

