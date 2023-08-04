New data tool shows youth gun violence in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new data tracking tool from the Columbia Police Department gave us a closer look at gun violence in the city. It breaks down the number of shootings and the ages and racial backgrounds of the victims.

A new data tracking tool from the Columbia Police Department gave us a closer look at gun violence in the city. It breaks down the number of shootings and the ages and racial background of the victims. (City of Columbia)

Since 2015, 130 kids ages 15-19 have been shot in Columbia and the numbers show that the city has seen more shootings compared to last year.

The data also shows many who are shot in Columbia tend to be young black males

Teran Rowe lost his 16-year-old son, Ryan Rowe to gun violence in April of last year. Rowe urges parents and students to speak up. Especially as school gets underway

“Check your kids, don’t be ashamed to check your kids’ book bags or waistbands, said Rowe. You got to check them because that could save their life or another kids life that come across a gun.”

Building Better Communities is a Local non-profit that to save kids lives.

Much of that work is through it’s ambassador program, a mentorship initiative to help divert youth away from potential criminal activity in Columbia

Perry Bradley, the organization’s founder spoke on ways to help fight against gun violence in various communities locally.

“The key in this and everything else is to make sure that we found our ways to actually help our communities combat gun violence the best way we can, said Bradley. Our ambassador program has been around for years. This year we finally got the funding to take it to the next level.”

Bradley states that the ambassador program received a state grant from Senator Darrell Jackson of $200,000 Dollars to start paying services for counselors, teachers, and students.

