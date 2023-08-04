Men arrested for distributing files of child sexual abuse material

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two Lexington County men have been arrested on three charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

Joshua Albert Magoon (age 33) of Lexington, S.C., and Christopher Antonio Murray (age 25) of Gaston. S.C. were both arrested in relation to two different cases.

Investigators said they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about both of the men.

Both men are accused of distributing files of child sexual abuse material.

Magoon was arrested on July 28, 2023, and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Murray was arrested on August 1, 2023, and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

If convicted both men could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

