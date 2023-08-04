SkyView
Incident report gives witness account in case of man found submerged in Lake Murray

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An incident report from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) gave the witness account in the case of a man who was found submerged in Lake Murray.

According to the report, when LCSD arrived to the scene, the witness told deputies he was going down the dock on July 27 when he heard Jonathan Lee Shealy yelling for help and saw him “struggling to swim and stay afloat.”

The report said the witness jumped into the lake to help Shealy, but couldn’t reach him. The witness told deputies he got out of the lake to get his phone, but when he came back he didn’t see Shealy or see any signs of him in the water.

Shealy’s body was later recovered by the LCSD dive team that same day.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said an autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, but Shealy’s cause of death is pending.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and LCSD are investigating the case.

